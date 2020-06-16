Where California stands in its reopening phases

News

Over the past few weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the reopening of several businesses including those classified as "higher risk" workplaces.

The phase system was implemented as Californians were told to quarantine at home and non-essential businesses were forced to shut their doors.

The state saw a slow advancement of stage 2 in the beginning, which allowed certain curbside services to open back up as well as public areas.

Certain businesses were then given the go-ahead to open up despite many of them being later in the state's phase process. For example, as phase 2 of reopening was underway, barber shops and hair salons were then given the go-ahead despite them being categorized in phase 3.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're looking into where the state and county stand, and what could be next to reopen.