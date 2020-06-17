Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
New
Published 5:57 am

Cathedral City considers cutting 33 city positions due to economic shutdown

To address the budget deficit caused by the economic shutdown, Cathedral City is the latest valley city to consider cutting a number of positions. City Council is hosting a special meeting Wednesday morning to discuss several coronavirus-related issues, including budget reductions. 

The Cathedral City Fire Department sent out an email on Tuesday notifying people how the cuts could impact their department. Looking at the staff report, it appears the city recommends cutting 33 positions total citywide, seven of which are sworn positions within the fire department. 

These fire department staff reductions along with other budget cuts in the fire department would result in about a 13%  budget reduction. That’s projected to be about $1.8 million dollars. Under the proposal, the fire department would be eliminating one shift battalion chief and six firefighter positions, although two of those are vacant right now. 

According to the city, these are the current proposed reductions: 

  • Elected Officials has a 46.70% reduction
  • City Management has a 26.76% reduction 
  • Administrative Services has a 20.30% reduction 
  • Planning, Building and Code has a 17.69% reduction 
  • Engineering, Facilities, Public Works and Parks has a 19.29% reduction 
  • Police Department has a 15.57% reduction 
  • Fire Department has a 13.31% reduction

Position Reduction Recap

  Budgeted   VacantPositionsBudgeted ActivePositionsTOTAL
  
 Sworn314
Police Dept Non-sworn4610
 Sworn257
Fire Dept Non-Sworn000
Non-Safety4812
TOTAL 132033
Courtesy: Cathedral City

The city encouraged public comments to be submitted by Tuesday night. The special meeting begins at 8 a.m. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

News / News Headlines / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018. Learn more about Madison here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply