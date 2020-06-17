Cathedral City considers cutting 33 city positions due to economic shutdown

Coronavirus

To address the budget deficit caused by the economic shutdown, Cathedral City is the latest valley city to consider cutting a number of positions. City Council is hosting a special meeting Wednesday morning to discuss several coronavirus-related issues, including budget reductions.

The Cathedral City Fire Department sent out an email on Tuesday notifying people how the cuts could impact their department. Looking at the staff report, it appears the city recommends cutting 33 positions total citywide, seven of which are sworn positions within the fire department.

These fire department staff reductions along with other budget cuts in the fire department would result in about a 13% budget reduction. That’s projected to be about $1.8 million dollars. Under the proposal, the fire department would be eliminating one shift battalion chief and six firefighter positions, although two of those are vacant right now.

According to the city, these are the current proposed reductions:

Elected Officials has a 46.70% reduction

City Management has a 26.76% reduction

Administrative Services has a 20.30% reduction

Planning, Building and Code has a 17.69% reduction

Engineering, Facilities, Public Works and Parks has a 19.29% reduction

Police Department has a 15.57% reduction

Fire Department has a 13.31% reduction

Position Reduction Recap

Budgeted VacantPositions Budgeted ActivePositions TOTAL Sworn 3 1 4 Police Dept Non-sworn 4 6 10 Sworn 2 5 7 Fire Dept Non-Sworn 0 0 0 Non-Safety 4 8 12 TOTAL 13 20 33 Courtesy: Cathedral City

The city encouraged public comments to be submitted by Tuesday night. The special meeting begins at 8 a.m. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.