Early morning shooting reported in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police were investigating a vehicle to vehicle shooting early Wednesday morning that caused no injuries but damaged a car.

The victim was driving along South Gene Autry Trail near East Ramon Road at 12:24 a.m. when shots were fired by someone in a nearby vehicle, according to Palm Springs Police Department Sgt. Mike Casavan.

The victim was not able to provide many details on the suspect vehicle description and did not see who was inside.

The vehicle did suffer minor damage, but again there were no injuries.

