Coachella adopts budget to create own police department

On Thursday the City of Coachella announced it adopted a budget that would poise it for creating a police department of its own. The city currently contracts out services from the Riverside County Sheriff Department, and has been doing so since 1998.

The decision comes after the city cited continuous rate increases by the sheriff department. "Additionally there isn’t an opportunity for our

City Council to hold the Sheriff’s Department accountable for budgetary costs, administration, or conduct," Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said.

Within the past few weeks, law enforcement all over the nation has been scrutinized over policies that could lead to police brutality. Many have called for police reform following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after an officer was captured kneeing his neck for several minutes.

Tensions heightened locally on June 11 when Riverside County Supervisor, Manuel Perez, proposed a review of the Riverside County Sheriff Department. Sheriff Chad Bianco attended the meeting, and vehemently opposed the review. He said policies were transparent, and the review would be a waste of time. Instead, he spoke on creating a commission made up of members of the community in order to discuss concerns and inquiries from the public.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez voiced his support of the review.

