CV Mosquito and Vector Control District temporarily suspends operations. How will this affect our valley?

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has temporarily suspended operations for another week after a coronavirus related death and employees testing positive.

Tammy Gordon, public information officer for Mosquito and Vector Control District, told News Channel 3 they were informed of the positive test on June 10.

Gordon said the district's general manager brought in a specialized cleaning service to sanitize all workspaces in all District buildings as well as vehicles.

On June 11, the district was informed that the employee, identified by the district with permission from his family as Fernando Fregoso, had died.

The same day the district learned of Fregoso's death, officials learned that another employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The general manager consulted the Board of Directors and ended up deciding to close the district's facilities from June 11 to June 24 in order to allow employees to be tested as well and practice social distancing.

Further employee testing revealed that at least two additional employees tested positive for coronavirus.

After learning this, officials decided to extend the closure of the facilities through June 24 to allow more time for testing/re-testing, self-assessment, and social distancing.

