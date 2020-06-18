Rancho Mirage expected to discuss revised budget at city council meeting

News

The city of Rancho Mirage is set to discuss their budget again at Wednesday’s city council meeting. The city, like many others here in the valley, is making adjustments due to the economic shutdown.

According to their agenda, the city is going to approve and adopt their 2020-21 fiscal year budget. In late March the city began preparing bi-weekly draft budgets for review. The city says each of those drafts have changed as the circumstances around the pandemic have changed.

The city has said they expect the budget adopted Wednesday will need to modified mid-year as things change. Rancho Mirage city documents tell us their operation revenues are decreasing by a little over $3 million.

Wednesday’s city council meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m.