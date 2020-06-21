Man steals a vehicle with the service dog inside

News

The Cathedral City police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen pick up truck, and a service dog that was in the truck when the truck was taken.

Here is a look at the suspect, captured on surveillance footage just after 12:30 p.m. at the Circle K on Cathedral Canyon Dr. in Cathedral City.

Police say he stole a gray 2008 Honda Ridgeline from the store's parking lot.

The truck has an Oregon license plate.

Police say the keys and the dog were left inside the truck.

The service dog is a black and white border collie that answers to the name of "Bug".

Investigators say the dog's owner is devastated.

The suspect in the case is described as an Hispanic man, about 5'8 and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police say the suspect has visible tattoos on the backs of his arms.

The letter "I" on the left and the letter "E" on the right.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Cathedral City police.