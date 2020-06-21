Outpouring of support for La Quinta family after home caught fire

News

A La Quinta family is now thanking the community for the outpouring of support after their home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday.

“We didn’t even get the chance to even," said Christy Vogt, homeowner.

Emotions ran heavy for Christy Vogt- Dykstra as she recalls the day her family’s La Quinta home caught fire.

“It was hard watching it because the people I loved were in there," said Vogt-Dykstra.

This video shows flames that sparked through the garage engulfing the home in dark smoke.The fire left the south side of the house in rubble. The fire department told the family it was electrical due to the burn patterns they saw.

“The rest of the house they said is a total loss. The structure of the house is still good but they have to redo the garage and pull all the dry wall," said Dykstra. "Basically when they start working on it, it'll just be a wood frame again, which is sad because it'll take a year to get it done."

The Vogt-Dykstra family is salvaging what mementos they can and staying with relatives for the time.

The house has been part of the family for decades, it’s where their daughter, Nicole has grown up and a place filled with memories.

"My daughters bedroom her whole bedroom is destroyed she lost everything all her clothes, bedding, pictures," said Dykstra.

"He had a tool box that his son had made a poster with handprints on it," said Vogt. "That's gone."

The family thankful for an outpouring of generosity.

“The firefighters were so awesome but neighbors came out that we have never ever seen or met, they came over an offered helped gave us support, everybody came together," said Vogt-Dykstra.

Amessage for those who have helped.

“I want to thank everybody for all they have given us," said Dykstra.

For more information on how you can help, Please contact Felicia Cobb 760-200-0272 at the Ralph's in Bermuda Dunes.