State monitors Riverside County as coronavirus numbers continue to rise

Dr. Ghaly said in a news conference Monday that the State was monitoring eleven counties including Riverside and San Bernardino as case numbers continue to rise. Dr. Ghaly pointed out that this rise in numbers was not just due to a rise in testing but showed a rise in community spread.

New numbers for Riverside County released Monday afternoon show an increase in cases, deaths and hospitalizations since Friday.

There are 1,020 new positive cases over the weekend and 14 new deaths for a total of 13,800 cases and 424 deaths.

189,162 residents have been tested. 13,629 people have been tested since Friday.

There are 298 coronavirus patients in local hospitals with 87 of those in the ICU.

6,895 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.