Wildfire smoke during coronavirus impacts fire crews and those at home

California is in fire season and wildfire smoke pollution impacts health of fire fighters and those at home. Scientists recently discovered that exposure to smoke waves increases influenza risks the following winter, and experts fear the same may hold true for COVID.

Rising temperatures and drought conditions lead to increasing wildfire activity and more smoke pollution. Climate experts from Climate Central stated, "Wildfire seasons are projected to become worse due to climate change, expanding in length and increasing the number of large fires and acreage that burns each year."

Here are some tips the CDC recommends to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.

Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid large public gatherings.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.

Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home. Cough into your elbow or tissue. Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.