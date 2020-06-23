Contact tracing in Riverside County

Coronavirus

Riverside County has been contact tracing for coronavirus as places are re-opening to determine people who have been exposed to coronavirus without knowing it.

California Governor Gavin Newsom calls contact tracers, "disease detectives."

Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid large public gatherings.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.

Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home. Cough into your elbow or tissue. Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.