LifeStream now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

LifeStream Blood Bank is now testing all successful blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Dr. Rick Axelrod, President and CEO of LifeStream, says the need for donations during the pandemic remains very high. “We really need our donors to continue to come in,” said Axelrod.

He explained now that hospitals have resumed surgeries and other elective treatments, blood units are being ordered in mass amounts.

“We are really between a one and two day blood supply. We haven’t been able to get above that. Every time we get above, we get a huge amount of units being ordered by the hospitals,” said Axelrod.

Each donation takes about 15 minutes and now everyone who donates will also have their blood screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

“The antibodies test will let you know whether you have been exposed, whether your immune system reacted to the fact that it was exposed to COVID,” said Axelrod.

He says in many cases, the presence of antibodies means you’ve built up immunity to a virus. Although doctors are now learning that COVID-19 antibodies might be different from those of other viruses.

“In some cases we’re learning that even if you have the antibody, you might be able to have it again,” said Axelrod.

If you test positive for antibodies, however, you might be eligible to take part in their convalescent plasma program, donating that golden colored plasma that has been helping current coronavirus patients recover.

“It’s known that if you transfuse patients that are really ill with plasma from people who have developed antibodies who might have had the infection in the past, it helps them recover from the disease,” said Axelrod.

To make an appointment to donate blood, click here.

LifeStream has new safety measures in place to keep all donors and staff members safe. They are screening donors and taking everyone’s temperature at the door. Additionally, social distancing is enforced inside the donation centers and each station is thoroughly sanitized between donations.