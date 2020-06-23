Summer camp kicks off with pandemic precautions

News

The Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT) kicks off their 5-week kids summer camp on June 22.

This is the 24th year of the camp, but this year will look different. The camp will be following additional health guidelines and government regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes will be limited in size with social distancing and all other recommended practices followed.

“As more businesses are opening, parents are going back to work, and they are looking for a safe, quality activity for their kids,” Se Layne, the PCT camp director said. “For kids who are interested in the performing arts and even those kids who need to boost their self confidence, our camp is a great option,” Layne added.

This camp includes instruction in acting, singing, dancing, makeup, set design, props, costuming, stage combat, improve and more.

PCT's camp is for those between six and 17 years old. The camp runs for five weeks, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The theatre is located in the historic Frances S. Stevens School at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive.

“It is our sincere desire to provide a fun camp experience, during these challenging times, while doing our utmost to maintain a safe and sanitary environment for both campers and staff,” Layne said.

For more information or to register for Summer Kids Camp, call the Palm Canyon Theatre Box Office at 760-323-5123 or download the registration information online at PalmCanyonTheatre.org.