$1.4 million lottery ticket sold in Indio store

A $1,454,675 (before taxes) Powerball ticket was sold at a store in Indio, the California Lottery announced on Tuesday.

According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Ralphs on Jefferson Street. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers (67-10-31-63-41) from Saturday night’s draw, missing only the red Powerball number (5).

The odds of drawing 5 out 6 numbers is 1 in 11,688,054.

If all 6 numbers had been drawn, the winner would have received the jackpot of $25 million. The odds for that happening are 1 in 292,201,338.

The identity of the winner is not known as they have not claimed their prize yet. The California Lottery will also need to verify the winning ticket. In order to claim a prize, winners should mail their winning ticket and claim form. Click here to view the claim form.

Claim processing periods are not affected by the health crisis at this time. The California Lottery and its employees continue to serve as an essential government function.

