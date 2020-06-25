Daughter of Patricia Brown speaks on racial injustice as her mother prepares for retrial

News

In light of recent events highlighting racial discrimination across the country, the daughter of Patricia Brown is speaking out once again. Brown is a local woman being prosecuted now for a third time in connection with the death of her 2-year-old stepson.

Two judges have formerly ruled there is not enough evidence to convict her in the boy’s death, which occurred 17 years ago.

Brown’s daughter, Jasmine Nyx, says their family feels that racial bias has played a role from the start.

“My mom’s faith is unbelievable,” said Nyx. “I was raised in church. We went to church 3-4 times a week. If you knew my mom, it’s like wow. Everyone who knows her, can’t believe it.”

In 2003, 2-year-old Deetrick Brown died after suffering seizures. Patricia Brown and her husband Derrick Brown were originally charged with murder, with prosecutors saying Deetrick was abused.

A judge threw out the case then, saying there was not enough evidence.

“I just thank God that he gave us the strength to go through,” said Derrick Brown back in 2003.

But the case was far from over. Ten years later the Browns were charged again. Derrick Brown was eventually acquitted during the trial, but in August of 2016 Patricia Brown was convicted of second degree murder by a jury.

“We were appalled. We couldn’t believe it. It was no where near the truth," said Nyx.

"What is the truth?" asked News Channel 3's Madison Weil.

“The truth is he died of natural causes. That’s all there is to the story,” replied Nyx.

The judge eventually overturned the jury’s decision to convict Brown, again citing lack of sufficient evidence and that the child, Deetrick Brown, was not a “healthy, normal child.”

Brown’s family has supported that claim since the beginning. Nyx says Deetrick had a well-documented history of seizures and illness.

“I was there the night he died. When he passed away, my mom...she wasn’t even there. So for them to pinpoint and say she abused him into a seizure it’s like...that’s unreal,” said Nyx.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s office is now seeking a third trial, releasing a statement to News Channel 3: “We support the decision by that jury and strongly believe the evidence in this case proves the guilt of this defendant. We look forward to again presenting our case to another jury.”

Nyx says the jury selection created racial bias in the previous case: “I think if we even had a more diverse jury, it would have came out differently. I mean we literally had a jury of all white. Those are not my mom’s peers. There was not a hispanic, there was not a black person. I mean they went all the way to Riverside to get these people, why couldn’t they go to Riverside and get diverse people?

Her mother spent two years in jail before the judge overturned the jury’s decision.

“The only explanation you can say is, it’s her color. Because if she had been a white woman in that situation, they would have never even put the charges on her. Never. Because there was no evidence of it. That’s why she was released the first time,” said Nyx.

In the context of current attention on racial injustice, the Brown family says they’re hoping for a fair and final retrial.

“Do do think if this happened today, do you think the outcome would be different?” asked News Channel 3’s Madison Weil.

“I would hope so. I would truly hope so,” said Nyx.