Indio Police investigate deadly late-night shooting
Indio Police were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the city Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 85100 block of Armata Street at 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hoover Street and Fred Waring Drive.
The original call to police was about a disturbance and then a gunshot.
Officers found a man who'd been shot and died at the scene.
Detectives said they were investigating the shooting as a homicide and didn't have any suspect information early Thursday morning.
Anyone with information was urged to contact the Indio Police Department.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates as we get new information.
Comments