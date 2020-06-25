Indio Police investigate deadly late-night shooting

News

Indio Police were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the city Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 85100 block of Armata Street at 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hoover Street and Fred Waring Drive.

The original call to police was about a disturbance and then a gunshot.

Officers found a man who'd been shot and died at the scene.

Detectives said they were investigating the shooting as a homicide and didn't have any suspect information early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Indio Police Department.

