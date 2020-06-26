County board & executive offices close after staff tests positive for coronavirus

News

All board offices at the County Administrative Center and the executive office have been temporarily closed after several employees at the CAC tested positive for coronavirus, the county announced on Friday.

According to the county, approximately 200 employees in the affected offices are in the process of being tested. The office spaces have been cleaned and disinfected.

The office closure only impacts portions of the fourth and fifth floors of the CAC. The rest of the building will remain open.

"This is an important reminder that coronavirus is present throughout all of Southern California and any one of us may contract the virus," said County Executive Officer George Johnson. "We’ve acted quickly to temporarily close and set up testing to protect employees and residents who visit our offices."

The Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be held virtually due to this outbreak. You can watch and listen to the meeting online at livestream.com/rivcolive or www.facebook.com/RivCoCOB/.