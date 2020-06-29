Riverside County responds to potential surge amid spike in Coronavirus cases
Riverside County has experienced a spike in Coronavirus cases in recent days. Officials have attributed much of the increases due to the reopening of the economy.
More hospital beds are becoming occupied. So is Riverside County prepared for a potential surge in cases?
Coming up at 5 p.m. we're speaking with the county and local health officials to see what capacity currently looks like, and if we are hitting a surge.
Comments