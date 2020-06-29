Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:40 am

Riverside County responds to potential surge amid spike in Coronavirus cases

200417125229-01-coronavirus-cdc-image-live-video-6

Riverside County has experienced a spike in Coronavirus cases in recent days. Officials have attributed much of the increases due to the reopening of the economy.

More hospital beds are becoming occupied. So is Riverside County prepared for a potential surge in cases?

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're speaking with the county and local health officials to see what capacity currently looks like, and if we are hitting a surge.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Shelby Nelson

Shelby Nelson is a News Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. She joined our team in September 2019 after living in San Francisco for 6 years. Learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply