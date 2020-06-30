Gov. Newsom halts COVID-19 related evictions through September 30

News

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday evening that stops evictions for renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic through September 30.

Newsom's order also:

Allows adults to obtain marriage licenses via videoconferencing rather than in-person

Waives eligibility re-determinations for Californians who participate in Medi-Cal

Suspends face-to-face visits for eligibility for foster care

Permits In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) program caseworkers to continue caring for older adults and individuals with disabilities through video-conferencing assessments.

In addition, this order extends waivers temporarily broadening the capability of counties to enroll persons into the California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program, which will allow for self-attestation of pregnancy and conditions of eligibility, and waives in-person identification requirements.

Finally, this order will allow for mail-in renewals of driver's licenses and identification cards and also extends the timeframe to pay for real estate license application and renewal fees and continuing education requirements for licensees.

Click here to view the executive order.