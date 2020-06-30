Nurses and medical staff overworked as Coronavirus drags on

News

Coronavirus continues to infect more and more people. Riverside County has not only seen an increase in cases in recent days, but also an increase in hospitalizations and hospital bed-use.

As of Tuesday, ICU bed utilization in Riverside County reached 96 percent.

Medical experts at both Eisenhower Health and Desert Care Network told News Channel 3 that the demand to treat COVID-infected patients has began to weigh on medical staff.

"Being sure that we acknowledge the fact that our own staff are also community members, so some of them may become exposed or get ill outside of the hospital and that takes them outside of our staffing pool. Others are just getting tired and warn out so asking them to do extra shifts is really difficult when they’ve already been putting such a concerted effort for so long a period of time in in order to care for the patients," Eisenhower Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alan Williamson said.

