Palm Springs International Airport awarded $5 million grant

News

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration today announced a safety and infrastructure grant totaling slightly more than $5 million for Palm Springs International Airport.

The funds will be used to acquire equipment and improve/modify/rehabilitate the Terminal Building.

Another Riverside County airfield was also awarded a grant. Banning Municipal Airport received $45,000 for runway pavement surface sealing and pavement joints.

The grants are among 23 the DOT and the FAA awarded to airports throughout California, totaling roughly $69 million.

In total, the DOT and FAA awarded 383 grants totaling nearly $800 million to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Marshall Islands.

The funding includes $689 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $104.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

"This nearly $800 million federal investment in airport infrastructure will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and provide many economic benefits for local communities,'' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.