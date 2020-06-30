Three cities in the valley will allow safe and sane fireworks this year for the Fourth of July

News

The only cities in Riverside County allowing safe and sane fireworks this year for the Fourth of July are Indio, Desert Hot Springs, Coachella and Blythe.

This means fireworks only with this safe and sane label on them.

All other fireworks are illegal in every city.

Cathedral City is not allowing safe and sane fireworks this year.

There are some organizations that benefit from the sales of safe and sane fireworks. One of them is Desert Elite F.C. Today, News Channel 3 is speaking with them on how this change will impact their organization. Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. for the full story.

We also plan to speak with places selling safe and sane fireworks in Indio. We will ask them how sales are this year compared to previous years. We will ask them about the charities that benefit from these sales. We will also ask if more people are buying fireworks this year because most people are staying at home to celebrate the Fourth of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safe and sane fireworks can be sold until July 6.

If you are traveling outside of Riverside County for the Fourth of July, you can find a list of all 300 California communities allowing safe and sane fireworks this year here: http://www.ca-fireworks.presskit247.com/content/content-article.asp?ArticleID=508