Suspect to be arraigned in case of missing Coachella Valley couple

On Wednesday at 1:30 Jesus Ruiz Jr. will be arraigned at the Banning Justice Center. Ruiz is one of three suspects who were arrested in connection to the missing persons investigation that eventually turned into a homicide investigation. Ruiz Jr. is charged with 2 counts of accessory murder.

The investigation continues into the couple who was reported missing on May 12, 2017. Jonathan Darling Reynoso, 28, and Audrey Moran, 26, were last heard from on May 10.

On Tuesday Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin held a news conference. "We have found remains," Bianco said. "We thought we would be able to get DNA results back before the press conference, we have not done that."

As of Wednesday morning, the department was still waiting to confirm DNA results.

"The investigation that lead us to the remains indicated that we did find them," Sheriff Bianco said.

Manuel Rios, 28 and Abraham Fregoso, 32, have also been arrested in the case. Rios is charged with 2 counts of first degree murder. The district attorney has also filed a special circumstance for the killing of a witness, which could make Rios eligible for the death penalty. Fregoso is charged with one count of first degree murder, along with a special circumstance for the killing of a witness. According to the district attorney Audrey Moran was the witness.

