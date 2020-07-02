Local restaurants adapt to outdoor-only seating

News

Restaurants are finding creative ways to keep business going despite being limited to outdoor seating only. Wednesday Governor Newsom called for indoor spaces to close in Riverside County for at least three weeks.

Elmer's in Palm Springs has put tents on the front lawn to expand the outdoor dining experience.

The River at Rancho Mirage also allowed Babe's BBQ and Brewhouse to expand outdoor seating onto the walkway.

