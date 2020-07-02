Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 11:10 am
Published 10:48 am

Local restaurants adapt to outdoor-only seating

Restaurants are finding creative ways to keep business going despite being limited to outdoor seating only. Wednesday Governor Newsom called for indoor spaces to close in Riverside County for at least three weeks.

Elmer's in Palm Springs has put tents on the front lawn to expand the outdoor dining experience.

The River at Rancho Mirage also allowed Babe's BBQ and Brewhouse to expand outdoor seating onto the walkway.

Hear from these businesses and customers tonight on KESQ at 5 and 6!

News Headlines / Top Stories

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply