today at 1:02 pm
Published 12:15 pm

Police investigating Coachella assault

KESQ

Police had no suspects in custody and were continuing to investigate an assault near Coachella early Friday morning.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said deputies were called to the area of Corregidor Avenue and Luzon Street for a possible assault that had just occurred at 1:34 a.m.

They located a man who was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

He was hospitalized and was said to be stable.

The Sheriffs Department said it had no suspects in custody and the investigation was active and ongoing.

Jeff Stahl

