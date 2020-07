News

A fire is now contained after it first broke out in Coachella Saturday morning, according to Calfire.

Firefighters say they received the call just before one.

The brush fire shut down Dillon road and 48th all through highway 86 express way to highway 1-11 in both directions.

New's channel three's camera crew was at the scene and says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Roads are now open.