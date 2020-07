News

Firefighters contained a blaze in Indio Sunday morning.

Cal fire says it first broke out at just before 6 a.m. in the garage of a single story home.

The house was located on the 83000 block of Cardinal Avenue in Indio.

Firefighters remained on scene for another two additional hours after it was put out.

At this time we still don't know the cause of this fire.

