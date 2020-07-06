Coronavirus

Courtesy: City of Desert Hot Springs

The John H. Furbee Aquatics Center in Desert Hot Springs reopens Monday morning. The center, like many public pools in the valley, has been shut down due to the pandemic.

The city says they’re reopening the center for the season with new protective measures in place. All patrons will have their temperatures taken upon arrival and need to be wearing face coverings when not in the pool.

Additionally, a six foot social distance must be maintained between people in and out of the pool. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed inside the pool at any given time.

The city also says swim classes will not be offered this season as in years past.

For more information on the pool schedule and pricing, see below:

Monday 6:30 am - 9:30 am (Open Lap Swim)

11:00 am - 7:00 pm (Open Swim)

Tuesday 6:30 am - 9:30 am (Open Lap Swim)

11:00 am - 7:00 pm (Open Swim)

Wednesday 6:30 am - 9:30 am (Open Lap Swim)

11:00 am - 7:00 pm (Open Swim)

Thursday 6:30 am - 9:30 am (Open Lap Swim)

11:00 am - 7:00 pm (Open Swim)

Friday 6:30 am - 9:30 am (Open Lap Swim)

11:00 am - 7:00 pm (Open Swim)

Saturday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm (Open Swim)

Daily Fees:

Adult: $0.50

Youth (ages 3-17): $0.25

Family of 4: $1.00

Passes:

Youth-10 Admissions: $2.50

Adult-10 Admissions: $5.00

Family-10 Admissions: $10.00

Youth/Adult Summer Pass: $50.00

Family of 4 Summer Pass: $95.00

Age Requirements: