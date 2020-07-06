Coronavirus: The undetermined future of how PSUSD classes will resume

News

As Coronavirus cases continue to soar through the country and in Riverside County, local school districts are still weighing their options over how they intend on resuming the new school year.

Palm Springs Unified School District has held board meetings, town hall meetings, and engaged parents and faculty through Thoughtexchange surveys. Teachers and parents addressed some of their biggest concerns.

In one town hall on June 25 PSUSD Assistant Superintendent, Mike Swize, said that having in-class sessions was highly likely at the start of the school year. He demonstrated 4 different models. The first reflected solely online instruction. The second model consisted of distance learning with limited in-person support. A third model indicated a hybrid option that entailed smaller class sizes and possible bi-weekly rotations. The last model went as far as demonstrating full in-class instruction 5 days a week, with precautions in place.

"Right now I’ll be very honest with you. We’re not anticipating that entire menu of options being available for parents and students to choose at the very beginning of August. However, it is our goal to build those models powerfully throughout the year."

Tomorrow the district board will hold a much-anticipated meeting less than a month away from when the new school year begins, which is set for August 5.

Coming up at 6 p.m. tune in for a full report and an interview with PSUSD Superintendent Dr. Sandra Lyon.