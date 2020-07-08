CVUSD continues ongoing planning one month ahead of school start date

News

The Coachella Valley Unified School District continues planning for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. The district's start date is on August 13. It still remains unclear what approach the school will take. The district is set to propose 3 different models to its board of education on Tuesday. The models range from distance learning to a hybrid approach of integrating 50 percent of students on an alternating basis.

"One of the reasons why we came up with these 3 plans, we knew things would be changing any moment in time. Even when and if we return to school at the same time, we still knew that there was the potential that we may have had to close schools again because of an increase in cases so that was always a part of a whole general plan," Coachella Valley Unified School District, Maria Gandera, Ed.D. said.

