New season of the Bachelorette filming in the Coachella Valley

The next season of the hit ABC series, "The Bachelorette" will be filmed in the Coachella Valley in the next couple of days.

There had been rumblings over the past month that the show would be filming at Ritz Carlon Rancho Mirage, but that was a couple of miles off from where it's been revealed the show will actually be filming.

The next season of the Bachelorette will be filming exclusively at the La Quinta Resort & Club.

Steve Carbone, aka Reality Steve, a blogger focused on the Bachelor/Bachelorette, first reported on June 26 that the show would be filmed in the Coachella Valley on July 9 and 10.

(SPOILER UPDATE): Right area, wrong resort. Clare and her guys will be filming her season exclusively at the La Quinta Resort & Club (@LaQuintaResort) in La Quinta, CA, not the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs. The guys are arriving today. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 8, 2020

News Channel 3 went by the resort late Wednesday morning and found that the resort was closed to the public and crews were already there setting up for filming.

ENTERTAINMENT CHECK: looks like the @BacheloretteABC is filming the next season here in La Quinta at the @LaQuintaResort! The crew is setting up this afternoon and the area is, of course, blocked off to the public. @RealitySteve 📸: @Papi_Nezzy pic.twitter.com/6QUnK6wQ1M — Angela Chen KESQ (@AngelaWChen) July 8, 2020

Reports say the cast will live at the resort for the entirety of filming and will be quarantined for a period of time before filming begins. Regular testing and temperature checks are expected.

This isn't the first time the show has filmed in the Coachella Valley. Back in 2017, then-Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, the first African-American lead in the show’s history, filmed a date/dog-themed music festival at the Palm Springs home of actor Kirk Douglas.