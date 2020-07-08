Some Bank of America locations closed during the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

Coachella Valley residents have been noticing many Bank of America locations have been closed. Residents have also had issues using the ATM's. One resident, Lawrence Rust, said, "It’s been going on for months where I go to the ATM’s and they’ve been unable to dispense money."

News Channel 3 reached out to Bank of America and received a statement, in part, that said, "We have been balancing the need to stay open in as many locations as possible with the health and wellbeing of our employees - which at times may include temporarily closing some financial centers." They added that there are still 9 financial centers open and serving the Coachella Valley. They said that the others will be opening by the end of the week or next week.

