Cathedral City puts reserve ambulance in service for rising COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday night Cathedral City's city council moved to place a reserve ambulance in service to handle local hospital backlogs related to COVID-19. The city posted to its Facebook page that the recent surge in Coronavirus cases has created a backlog at emergency rooms. The post went on to say:

Ambulance crews must wait for the patient to be admitted by the hospital before they can leave to go back into medical response service. The backlog at the emergency rooms is creating longer than normal admittance time and keeping ambulances out of service longer than normal.

The Cathedral City Fire Department has been directed to place an extra ambulance into service in order to maintain adequate care and response times to medical calls.

The new ambulance will be designated to fill if either of the 2 ambulances are out of service.

