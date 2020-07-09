Skip to Content
OPEN 4 BIZ: Bobby’s Detroit Coney Island brings Motor City hot dog history to the desert

The story of Bobby's Detroit Coney Island in La Quinta actually starts about 100 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, where the concept for the Coney Island dog was born.

The popular hot dog spot has picked up fans since opening in 2011, but it's taken a big hit from the pandemic, especially in light of the reinstituted shutdown on in-room dining.

In this week's Open 4 Biz, morning anchor Angela Chen takes a look at the famous Coney Island dogs and how the Detroit-inspired diner is doing during this unprecedented time.

