Multi-car crash sparks fire in two Desert Hot Springs homes

A two-car collision triggered a fire that spread to at least two homes today in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. in the 13000 block of Quinta Way, near Hacienda Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

More than 40 firefighters from multiple agencies were sent to battle the flames, and a SunLine Transit bus was requested for "firefighter rehab," according to a county fire department Twitter post.

TRAFFIC COLLISION W/FIRE EXTENDING INTO STRUCTURE - Rptd 1:55 p.m. 13000 Blk Quinta Wy in Desert Hot Springs. 3 Chiefs, 1 Breathing Support, 11 Engines, 1 Truck, 43 Firefighters. Firefighters responded to reports of a two vehicle collision w/one vehicle on fire. #HildagoIncident pic.twitter.com/w7ix47quTs — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 10, 2020

A county fire spokeswoman could not immediately confirm whether there were any injuries stemming from the crash or fire.