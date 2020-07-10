Skip to Content
Multi-car crash sparks fire in two Desert Hot Springs homes

A two-car collision triggered a fire that spread to at least two homes today in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. in the 13000 block of Quinta Way, near Hacienda Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

More than 40 firefighters from multiple agencies were sent to battle the flames, and a SunLine Transit bus was requested for "firefighter rehab," according to a county fire department Twitter post.

A county fire spokeswoman could not immediately confirm whether there were any injuries stemming from the crash or fire.

