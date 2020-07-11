News Channel 3 speaks with Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege on adapting campaign styles to accommodate COVID-19 protocols

News

Today, News Channel 3 speaks with Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege as they run for a seat on the Palm Springs City Council.

Coming up tonight at 6 p.m. find out how they're campaigning differently due to the coronavirus pandemic. We ask them how elections will change due to COVID-19 and if they think the coronavirus will have a positive or negative impact on elections.

We also see how they've adapted their old campaign styles to accommodate new COVID-19 protocols.