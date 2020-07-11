Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:26 am
Published 7:24 am

News Channel 3 speaks with Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege on adapting campaign styles to accommodate COVID-19 protocols

Palm Springs City Hall

Today, News Channel 3 speaks with Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege as they run for a seat on the Palm Springs City Council.

Coming up tonight at 6 p.m. find out how they're campaigning differently due to the coronavirus pandemic. We ask them how elections will change due to COVID-19 and if they think the coronavirus will have a positive or negative impact on elections.

We also see how they've adapted their old campaign styles to accommodate new COVID-19 protocols.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Caitlin Thropay

Caitlin Thropay is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Lifestyle Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News Leader. Learn more about Caitlin here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply