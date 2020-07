News

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a brush fire that has been burning for at least 9 hours in Banning as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning, July 12.

It started just after 8 p.m. on Old Banning Idyllwild road near Wolf-skill Truck trail.

The last report from CAL Fire has the fire at five acres and burning in heavy brush.

We're told the spread of the fire has been stopped.

Still no word on what caused the blaze and there are no reports of injuries.