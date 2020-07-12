Desert Hot Springs man reported missing

News

84-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Terrazas Cruz is reported missing.

Cruz is Hispanic, and is 5'-6" tall with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and silver striped polo shirt, navy blue shorts, and a black baseball cap.

He was last seen at 11:00 Sunday morning on the 66-600 block of 2nd Street in Desert Hot Springs.

Investigators say Cruz has numerous medical problems and takes medications daily.

If you see him, you're asked to call 9-1-1

News Channel 3 will keep you updated on the case.