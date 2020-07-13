Could Coachella Valley businesses survive another possible shutdown?

News

The state of California and Riverside County continue to see an upward trend of Coronavirus cases surging throughout. On Friday, Intensive Care Unit hospital beds reached capacity in Riverside County, and there are no signs of slowing down.

On July 4, Governor Newsom spoke on adapting to different sets of expectations and behaviors. He went onto say that if encouragement and education didn't work, the state may have to lean in to help mitigate the cause of the spread once again.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have a full report on whether another shutdown could be looming, and how businesses in the Coachella Valley would be impacted.