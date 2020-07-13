State orders barbershops and salons to close indoor services

News

On Monday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a list of businesses that would have to close again after being allowed to open back up during the pandemic. Barbershops and hair salons were part of the list.

"These are sectors to close indoor operations in the counties that are on the monitoring list," Gov. Newsom said during his noon address.

Riverside County was on the state's list as of Monday, which made the chance at getting a haircut or color job short-lived.

"Not surprised. Sorry to say but I think when we look at examples from around the world, opening too soon is a possibility of having to shut down again," Downtown Barbers barber, Jaun Ramirez said.

Ramirez has worked at Downtown Barbers in Desert Hot Springs for a year. He was just getting used to the 'new normal,' which meant taking the temperatures of guests, and thoroughly sanitizing station in between clients.

Ramirez said he was able to get through the first shutdown.

"It was dramatic-- one day living life, saving up, you have plans. In a matter of weeks, things just turn around," Ramirez said.

When the governor gave the go-ahead for salons and barbershop to reopen the first time, Ramirez said it took the shop about a week to prepare.

"It wasn’t like a snap of the finger, we had to keep up with regulations, setting up the area, letting the clients know (...)," Ramirez said.

The barbershop installed plastic partitions between workstations, and got ample cleaning supplies to resume service.

"I’m one of the people that tell you, 'Hey, I could’ve been closed for another month or two if it meant us staying open permanently," Ramirez said.

After learning salons and barbershops were back at the drawing board, many salon owners and employees have voiced their frustrations.

Brien O' Brien, owner of Brien O' Brien Salon in Palm Springs, told News Channel 3 said he believed the salon was proving it could safely conduct business during the pandemic.

"Before we reopened I came in and I measured and I made sure that every chair was 6 feet apart," O'Brien said.

The salon also has a station with hand sanitizer, and a thermometer to check the temperatures of guests and workers who walk in the door. The salon requires everyone to wear masks. O'Brien said despite believing he'll be able to open up once again, the closure was preventable.

"What’s really disappointing to me is people can’t abide by simple rules— wearing a mask, having appropriate social distancing, not congregating in large groups just for now so we can get this, so I’m really disappointed and frustrated," O'Brien said.

His business received federal assistance during the first closure. He said he hopes more resources are made available this time around.