CVUSD hosts public forum for school reopening

The Coachella Valley Unified School District will host a public forum via Zoom this afternoon. Parents and staff will be able to join in on the meeting, which will run from 2 p.m to 7 p.m. The forum is one of many that will discuss reopening plans ahead of the new school year, which begins next month.

Last Tuesday the Board of Education reviewed a proposal brought forth by a school opening task force. The proposal presented 4 different instructional models, including distance learning, a gradual model, a hybrid model and eventually a 5-day-a-week plan to return to school.

