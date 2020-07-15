Exclusive: Elder abuse, negligence lawsuit filed against La Quinta care home where veteran was murdered

News

A new lawsuit obtained exclusively by News Channel 3 has been filed against Sunbrook Residential Care, an elderly assisted living facility in La Quinta where a Korean War veteran was brutally murdered last November.

On November 21, Cristina Canimo, 32, of Palm Desert, was arrested and is now charged with torturing and murdering Ronald Clarke, an 87-year-old resident at Sunbrook. Canimo allegedly dumped Clarke's body in a trash can outside the home, which is within the Esplanade gated community in La Quinta.

Canimo, a caregiver at Sunbrook, is accused of using a knife, boxcutter, screwdriver, and hammer in the murder. She's now eligible for the death penalty.

The lawsuit alleges Sunbrook engaged in elder abuse/neglect, wrongful death, negligence, negligent hiring, and intentional infliction of emotional distress among other complaints for damages.

Owners of the facility Ron and Ramona Sykes are also named as defendants.

The suit claims they improperly admitted Clarke into Sunbrook "merely for profits," then "simply abandoned him and left him with a single caregiver who was neither qualified nor in the right mind to care for him."

