Missing 12-year-old girl possibly spotted in Coachella Valley

A 12-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Calimesa more than two months ago may have been spotted in the Coachella Valley this week, authorities said today.

Witnesses reported seeing a girl matching the description of Genevieve "Lexi'' Brinson on Tuesday in a commercial area in the 72000 block of Varner Road, near Thousand Palms, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Jose Tijerina.

The youngster went missing on May 12, and law enforcement personnel with the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force took over the investigation about a week later.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts to call Investigator Oseguera at 760-836-1600. Anonymous tipsters can call 760-341-STOP.