Firefighters knock down fire at Coachella Valley Water District in east valley

News

A fire broke out late Sunday night at the Coachella Valley Water District in the east valley.

According to Cal Fire, the fire started just after 11 p.m. on Tyler Street near the deliveries entrance to the CVWD facility.

A News Channel 3 crew at the scene said several palm trees and at least one shipping container caught on fire near that entrance of the facility.

Firefighters shut down Tyler at Avenue 52 toward Cardinal to control the flames. Access to the apartment complex across the street was also closed off -- only one entry and exit was open while firefighters were on scene.

As of Monday morning, the fire was out and all streets were reopened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.