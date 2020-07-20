Landscaper speaks out after alleged racist remarks

News

Coming up tonight at 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3, we speak with Carlos Mendez, the landscaper who's video recording went viral of a Rancho Mirage woman allegedly asking him for proof of his immigration documents while he was working.

This happened last week at Parkview Villas on San Jacinto drive and Indian Trail.

Mendez shares his story with us tonight and we also reach out to the city of Rancho Mirage for their response to this matter and what actions that may come from this.