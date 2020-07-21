Palm Springs officials criticize ‘unequal’ distribution of CARES Act funds

News

Palm Springs officials are criticizing what they are calling "unequal" distribution by the state of the $500 million in CARES Act funds designed to help cities with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials are requesting more funds be allocated for financially struggling cities like Palm Springs, which have populations of less than 300,000.

According to Palm Springs officials, California's 13 largest cities are receiving between $85 and $174 per resident while cities like Palm Springs are receiving just $12.28 per resident.

"To say to the public that Palm Springs residents, and residents of the more than 400 smaller cities representing 72% of California’s population, are only worth $12 per resident while residents of the largest cities are worth between $85 to $174 is outrageous and deeply offensive," said Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors.

The city of Palm Springs received $600,000 in funds, officials revealed.

Palm Springs officials also pointed out that the city of Riverside received 57% of the funding for all county cities despite only making up 16% of the county's.

In fact, according to Palm Springs officials, Riverside received $28,000,000 in funds. That is six times more funds than all nine valley cities combined.

"Distribution by population alone, without reference to revenue lost due to COVID-19, is simply not fair. Treating people unequally, even when based on population, because of where they live -- is to double down on the unfairness," said Councilmember Lisa Middleton.

Middleton and Kors serve as City Council Budget liaisons.

The city of Palm Springs reported a $47 million shortfall due to the sharp decline in tourism brought about by the pandemic.

"This dramatic loss of revenue means smaller cities like Palm Springs are unable to backfill their services and provide critical support for businesses and residents, including rent relief, provision of PPE, enforcement of state orders and other much needed assistance," Kors said. "Distribution of funds to local municipalities in this manner is unjust and poorly thought out and we respectfully request that our state and federal governments listen to our plea and take action to ensure a more equitable resolution to this appalling situation."

News Channel 3's I-Team took a look at how every city's budget has been affected by the pandemic

The city has sent a plea with their request to Governor Gavin Newsom, Assemblyman Chad Mayes, State Senator Melissa Melendez, and Congressman Raul Ruiz.

Rep Ruiz will have a response to the plea tonight in an interview with Peter Daut airing at 6:30 p.m. on Fox 11 and CBS Local 2.