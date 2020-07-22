Desert Sun moving print operations to Phoenix, three dozen employees laid-off

News

About three dozen Desert Sun employees will be laid off as the paper's parent company moves its printing operations to Phoenix.

The announcement was made in an open letter written by Desert Sun editor Julie Makinen.

The move to Phoenix is expected to take place in mid-September. The Desert Sun has been printed at its headquarters on Gene Autry in Palm Springs since 1989.

"I personally will miss wandering back to 'the factory,' smelling the ink, and watching a stream of newspapers cascade down a conveyor belt to the mailroom floor. It is a magical sight," wrote Makinen.

Makinen says the company will work to connect those laid-off with resources to find a new place of employment, and opportunities will be made available to them, if possible, at other locations.

Makinen says that the paper will continue to have its same team of local journalists. The move to Phoenix won't cause a delay in deliveries, its publishing schedule, or change the subscription price.

The last day of printing is scheduled for August.