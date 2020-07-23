Skip to Content
Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Kaiser set to address coronavirus at Palm Springs City Council meeting

Palm Springs City Council meeting will begin tonight at 5 p.m as Riverside County Public Health Officer, Doctor Cameron Kaiser gives a presentation regarding spread of COVID-19.

The meeting is expected to include a presentation from the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership (CVEP ) regarding their operations and the city's IHUB, which works with local entrepreneurs, helping them market  their products .

Dani Romero

