Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Kaiser set to address coronavirus at Palm Springs City Council meeting
Palm Springs City Council meeting will begin tonight at 5 p.m as Riverside County Public Health Officer, Doctor Cameron Kaiser gives a presentation regarding spread of COVID-19.
The meeting is expected to include a presentation from the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership (CVEP ) regarding their operations and the city's IHUB, which works with local entrepreneurs, helping them market their products .
