Wanted suspect barricaded in Thermal residence

A wanted suspect is currently barricaded in a residence in the community of Thermal, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The suspect is barricaded in the area of 70th Avenue and Pierce Street. The incident was first reported at 4:24 pm, according to Correctional Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department.

Pecoraro did not have information on what the suspect is wanted for at this time.

Authorities ask that people stay out of the area at this time.

