Tips for Agua Caliente’s job fair on Monday at Mary Pickford Theater

As the coronavirus pandemic leaves many people without work, a job fair on Monday, July 27 is being held in Cathedral City looking to fill more than 500 positions.

These are positions for jobs at the new Cathedral City Agua Caliente casino for when they open.

Job seekers are asked to show up at 8 a.m. at Mary Pickford Theater with copies of your resume in hand and wearing a mask.

Once checked in, applicants can wait outside or in their car until their interview.

Interviews will be taking place inside the theater. They’ll take about 15 minutes long and chairs will be sanitized between interviews.

The jobs available include:

working slot machines

table games

food and beverage service

environmental services

marketing

security

valet

facilities

Ricky Caldera says he knows some people right now being impacted by the pandemic and are looking for jobs, especially now with unemployment ending.

“That’s a great opportunity to go to this job fair and opportunities are made to use them and this is one of them,” he said.

Here are some tips:

Create a customized resume tailored for the job you are interested in.

Bring several printed copies of your resume with you.

Create an elevator pitch, which is a short speech about 30 seconds sharing who you are and what you do. This is your chance to brag about your accomplishments, skills, interests, community involvement, or professional goals.

Research the company, Agua Caliente and make sure you know which departments you feel like you may want to speak with when you arrive.

The new Agua Caliente casino in Cathedral City is expected to open by the end of the year.

“As soon as they open that business it will be great to go and they’ll be ready to go to work and it’s like having a job already and as soon as they open they’ll be ready to work and it’s a great idea they doing this,” Caldera said.

Remember, the job fair goes until 1 p.m. so get there as early as you can!